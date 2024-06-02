C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500,266 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 920,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

