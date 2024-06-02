Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

