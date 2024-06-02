CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

