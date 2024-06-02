CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.40.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Up 0.8 %

CAE Company Profile

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.