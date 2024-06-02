Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

