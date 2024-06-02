Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 630,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $264.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.94. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

