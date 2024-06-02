Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 602.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 235,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 201,737 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,123,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.63. 4,432,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

