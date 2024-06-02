Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,010.0 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$3.21 on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08.
About Capricorn Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Metals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.