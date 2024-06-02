Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,010.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$3.21 on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

