Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

YETI Trading Up 2.4 %

YETI opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

