Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

COUR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,632,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,632,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,455. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

