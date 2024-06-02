Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Rogers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rogers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

