Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 529,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $916,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,510,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

