Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $130,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,673 shares of company stock valued at $917,870 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.12. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

