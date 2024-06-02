Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Equitable by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $8,980,534. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

