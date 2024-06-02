Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SVV opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

