Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

