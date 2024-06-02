Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $243.15 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.83 billion and approximately $243.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.73 or 0.05577494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00051646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,704,824,085 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

