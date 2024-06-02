Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion and approximately $167.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.93 or 0.05630964 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00053089 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010871 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014590 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017939 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012343 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003143 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,702,085,469 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.