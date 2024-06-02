Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

