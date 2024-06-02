Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 26,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $16.74.
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
