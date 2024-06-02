Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

