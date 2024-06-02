Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,807 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

