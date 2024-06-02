Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 11,444 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 187,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,722. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

