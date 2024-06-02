Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Takes $528,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,265,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,227,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 127,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

