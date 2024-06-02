CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $43.89 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.89 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,074.54 or 1.00035092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00113077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05424997 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $3,837,007.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.