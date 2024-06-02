Celanese Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.02. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Up 0.5 %

CE stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.