Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,807. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.