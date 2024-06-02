Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Shares of CLLS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.