Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.