Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.70. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Insiders sold a total of 302,062 shares of company stock worth $8,486,997 in the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.