Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.59. 7,385,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

