C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

C&F Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. 17,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at C&F Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at $718,333.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.