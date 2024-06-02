Chesapeake Wealth Management Invests $211,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.