Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,085 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $214,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.30. 10,334,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

