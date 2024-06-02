Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267,044 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

