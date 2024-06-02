Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TC Energy by 79.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 197,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.56 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

