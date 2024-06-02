Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 145,517 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $87.17 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

