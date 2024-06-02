CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,664. CHS Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

