Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. 17,351,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,423,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

