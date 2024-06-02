Citigroup Trims JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price to $6.50

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $6.90 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,794,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 552,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

