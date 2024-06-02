Clear Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 507 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.