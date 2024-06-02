Clear Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,932 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Shares of HUM traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,214. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average is $365.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

