Clear Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,564,000. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.30. 2,196,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,246. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

