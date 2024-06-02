Cloudflare’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.44% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

NET opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $581,883.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,140,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,029,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,029,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

