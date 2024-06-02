Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 475,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 366,958 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 1,596,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,303. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

