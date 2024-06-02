Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires New Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 137,417 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 211,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,309,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

