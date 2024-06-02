Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 212.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 3.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after buying an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 7,140,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,741. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

