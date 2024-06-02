Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,362,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $415.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

