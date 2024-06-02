Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 12,383 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108,207.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 20,458,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,784. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,403 shares of company stock worth $1,830,233. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.