Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 2,389 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,670 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

