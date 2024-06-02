Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $567.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,763. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.